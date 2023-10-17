Aladinpur residents recall MS Gill's contribution to education

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, October 16

A pall of gloom descended over Aladinpur, a sleepy village near Tarn Taran town, when news came of the sudden demise of the son of the soil, Dr Manohar Singh Gill, former Chief Election Commissioner, on Sunday.

Resident gathered in the village gurdwara and prayed for peace of the departed soul. Manohar Singh Gill was born and brought up in the village and studied first at Government Primary School, Aladinpur, and then at Sri Guru Arjun Dev Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran, from where he did his matriculation. His admission record is in safe custody in both the schools.

What residents have to say about gill Tarsem Singh, a close associate of the Gills, said the family still has its property in the village. The family used to visit Aladinpur every few years but because of advancing age had not been able to come after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Satnam Singh, Hardev Singh and other residents said that Dr Gill released a major part of his MPLAD funds on educational institutions and sports. Tarn Taran residents never had a synthetic athletics track which was installed at Sri Guru Arjun Dev Sports Stadium and at SGAD Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran. The villagers still remember the name of Dr Gill's father Col Partap Singh Gill, his grandfather Sadhu Singh and great-grandfather Lal Singh.

Balbir Singh Gill, an advocate, said after his retirement in 2001, MS Gill joined the Congress party and was elected a Member of the Rajya Sabha twice and also made Union Minister.

During his tenure as Union Minister, Dr MS Gill used to visit the area often. “Synthetic athletics track, building for the youth hospital and the indoor stadium are some of the gifts given to the residents of Tarn Taran district,” said Gurminder Singh Rataul, a noted social worker of the area.

