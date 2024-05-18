Alisha district topper in CBSE Class X exam

Tarn Taran, May 17
A student of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, has topped the Tarn Taran district by scoring 98 per cent marks.
Recently, the results of CBSE Class 10 were declared in which students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute performed well. Alisha from Khadoor Sahib village emerged as the district topper scoring 98 per cent marks in CBSE Class 10 Board examinations. It may be mentioned here that Alisha has secured 100 marks in Punjabi subject. Members of the school managing committee and the principal felicitated Alisha and congratulated her parents and teachers.
