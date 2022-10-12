All basmati produce purchased from mandis

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

A total of 1,10,688 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has arrived in the grain markets of the district in the ongoing season so far, of which around 1,02,083 MT of crop has been purchased by different government agencies, while 7,040 MT has been purchased by private players.

The district mandi officials stated that 19,194 MT of crop arrived on Monday. Only 1,372 MT of paddy is lying unsold in the mandis. The mandi officials stated that 26,418 MT of paddy has been lifted of the total arrival.

Of the total procurement so far, a maximum of 37,456 MT has been procured by Pungrain, 30,826 MT by Markfed, 17,673MT by Punsup, 14,819 MT by Punjab Warehouse and merely 1,472 MT by the Food Corporation of India.

Meanwhile, the arrival of 1509 variety of basmati has come down as the crop has almost been harvested. A total of 2,81,740 MT of basmati has arrived in the market so far. All basmati produce arrived in market has been purchased and lifted from the mandis. Farmers get Rs 3,100 to Rs 3,500 per quintal for the produce.

The arrival of paddy (Parmal) crop is heading towards the peak. The mandi officials claimed that the third week of month would witness the peak of season. The officials have asked the farmers to bring only fully-ripened crop with moisture content below 17 per cent so that the farmers do not have to wait. Meanwhile, the district administration has issued instructions to the combine harvesters and farmers to not to harvest the crop at night as the grains catch moisture.

Due to cloudy and windy weather conditions, harvesting may be disrupted for two-three days which would lead to delay in the arrival of crop in markets.