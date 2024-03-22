‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

Newly appointed Food Commissioner Bal Mukand Sharma paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Thursday and stated that his priority would be to check the pilferage of food grains meant for various categories.

Sharma said that he would try to ensure that all categories of beneficiaries, including Anganwadi children, schoolchildren, BPL families and other categories get food grain of proper quality and in proper quantity.

Sharma also held a meeting with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) here today during which he asked the officials to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries get the benefit without any delay or irregularities. The meeting was also attended by the District Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner and Managing Director, Markfed.

Sharma said that Amritsar district has a total of 1,700 food depots. He asked the officials to ensure that regular inspections are conducted at all depots. The records of these depots should also be inspected to ensure that all beneficiaries get the benefit of state and Central government schemes, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs