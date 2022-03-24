All India Inter-University Artistic Gymnastics begins at GNDU

Amritsar, March 23
All-India Inter-University Artistic Gymnastics (Men) Championship was inaugurated here on Wednesday at the indoor multipurpose hall on the GNDU campus.
As many as 100 teams comprising about 500 gymnasts of different universities are participating in the championship.
The championship includes various event such as floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bars. Dr Sukhdev Singh, Director, Sports, said artistic gymnastics is an Olympic sport that involves physical strength, power, agility, flexibility, grace, control, coordination, and balance.
The men’s events will be held for three days and further, Artistic Gymnastics (Women) and Rhythmic Gymnastics (Women) Championships will be held from March 29 to 31.
