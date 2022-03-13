All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 12
The city police and district administration on Saturday made arrangements for the roadshow, which would be taken out by AAP party workers and leaders on Sunday.
The itinerary
- The roadshow will be taken out on the Mall Road to express gratitude to people of Amritsar for an overwhelming support in the poll. In Amritsar, AAP won nine out of 11 constituencies
- As per details, Delhi CM Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will reach the airport at 11am, from where they will leave for Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance
- All winning candidates will also accompany them
- They will also pay obeisance at Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Sthal
- The roadshow will be taken out from the Court Chowk to SSSS Chowk on the Mall Road stretch
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party’s CM designate Bhagwant Mann would participate in the roadshow after its clean sweep in the recently held Assembly elections. Before the roadshow, they would pay obeisance at the Golden Temple along with the winning candidates.
Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira along with Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu and other senior police officials including Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal, ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk, ACP Palwinder Singh visited the route and passed necessary instructions on Saturday.
The roadshow would be carried out on the Mall Road, an official wishing not to be named said. A party leader said the roadshow was planned for expressing gratitude to the people of Amritsar for an overwhelming support in the elections. In Amritsar, AAP won nine out of 11 constituencies.
