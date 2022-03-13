All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

The city police and district administration on Saturday made arrangements for the roadshow, which would be taken out by AAP party workers and leaders on Sunday.

The itinerary The roadshow will be taken out on the Mall Road to express gratitude to people of Amritsar for an overwhelming support in the poll. In Amritsar, AAP won nine out of 11 constituencies

As per details, Delhi CM Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will reach the airport at 11am, from where they will leave for Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance

All winning candidates will also accompany them

They will also pay obeisance at Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Sthal

The roadshow will be taken out from the Court Chowk to SSSS Chowk on the Mall Road stretch

Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira along with Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu and other senior police officials including Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal, ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk, ACP Palwinder Singh visited the route and passed necessary instructions on Saturday.

