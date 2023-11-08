Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

After the Amritsar-Kullu Manali flight, Alliance Air is now going to start a direct flight from Shimla airport in Himachal Pradesh to Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in the holy city. The airline would start operating flights from November 16. The flight would be operated through ATR 42-seater aircraft thrice a week.

As per the schedule issued by Alliance Air, the service will run three days a week — on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The airline will take off from Shimla at 8.10 am and reach Amritsar at 9.10 am. From Amritsar, the flight will take off at 9.35 am and reach Shimla at 10.35 am. The introductory fare from Shimla to Amritsar is Rs 2,000. The Shimla airport is located at Jubbarhatti, 22 km from the main city.

Yogesh Kamra, convener, Fly Amritsar Initiative, said, “We welcome the new direct non-stop flight from Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, to Amritsar. The journey by road is long and can take up to 10 hours whereas the Shimla-Amritsar flight can cover this distance in only an hour.”

“This convenient connection would boost both in-bound and out-bound tourism in Amritsar. Many domestic and international tourists want to visit Amritsar during their North India tour when travelling to the Upper Himalayan tourism circuit,” he added.

Earlier, the Alliance Air had initiated a flight from Kullu-Manali to Amritsar on October 1, which is getting a good response.

Boost to connectivity

