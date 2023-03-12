Allow registration of sale deed of floor-wise properties: Assns

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

Existing and aspiring owners of commercial properties in the Ranjit Avenue market protested against the alleged illogical decision of the government to stop registration of sale deed of floor-wise properties. Members of associations of the district shopping centre and D Block of Ranjit Avenue Commercial area said the government had passed the new order around a month ago.

Sanjay Vasudeva, General Secretary, District Shopping Centre Association, said: “Until now, sale deeds for shops were registered individually. With the new orders, the sale deed can be registered only if a person buys all floors of a building.”

Vasudeva said the government could only stop registration of sale deed of those floors the height of which is above the permissible limit of the building. “The decision is not only illogical but would also encourage corruption,” he said.

He said in most of the commercial projects developed by the government such as Nehru Shopping Complex and Deen Dayal Upadhya Market, sale deeds are registered for individual shops.

The association demanded that the decision must be reviewed and revoked.