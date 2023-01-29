Alumni Meet held at SSSS college

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Alumni Meet 2023 was organised at Rose Villa Hall of SSSS College of Commerce for Women on January 28. Reunion through Alumni Meet offered an opportunity to students to refresh their old memories and visit their alma mater. Jagdish Singh, Honorary Secretary, blessed the alumni and wished them pinnacles of success in their future endeavours. A short film titled ‘Conversation with Planets’ was shown to the Alumni, which was followed by self-composed poetry recitation by Kiran Bala, Asst Prof in Punjabi.

DAV College observes Voters’ Day

The Voters’ Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in a function at DAV college. A speech on the topic “Importance of Voting” by the nodal officers. After that, students of the College enthusiastically participated in the function by reciting patriotic songs and poems. Posters on voting awareness were also made by the students of various classes. The head of the institution, Dr Amardeep Gupta addressed the students and motivated them to use their right to vote.

IIM to host leadership summit

Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, is all set to go live with the second edition of its leadership summit Aarohan on January 29. The summit is scheduled to be held offline and aims to provide a platform where eminent industry stalwarts with all-encompassing experiences in diverse domains can interact with budding managers and reflect on the recent trends and developments in these domains. The panel will be presided over by Venkitraman Anand, Chief Executive and Whole-time Director, Harrisons Malayalam Limited – RP Sanjeev Goenka Group; Rejo Francis, National Sales Head, Zee Entertainment; Sumit Mundra, Senior Director (HR), Gartner; Vipin Luthra, Senior Director, PepsiCo. This year’s panel discussion is based on the theme Innovate, Integrate and Motivate. The discussion aims to motivate innovation capabilities, find the right approach to solving problems and a bridge the gap between knowledge and action to impact society positively.

AGC holds Workshop on IPR

A day-long Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Awareness Programme Workshop was conducted at AGC, Amritsar, in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry under National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission (NIPAM 2.0). It was conducted to benefit large number of audiences. Dr. Narinder Sharma, Dean, R & D, under the guidance of Principal VK Banga, managed the whole affair. Rajneesh Pratap Singh, Examiner of Patents & Designs (Group “A” Gazetted Officer), Indian Patent Office, New Delhi was the expert for the talk. Banga spoke about the importance of these workshops. Around 350 participants attended the workshop.

Bhavans SL School celebrates R-Day

The 74th Republic Day and Basant Panchami were celebrated at Bhavan’s Sl School. Rtn.Gurjeet Singh Sekhon Past District Governor, Rotary International graced the treasured ceremony as the Chief Guest. All the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs of Amritsar also attended the event. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Dr.Anita Bhalla greeted the guests, escorted them to the main venue and extended them floral welcome with token of love. The ceremony started with the Puja. Amidst dignitaries, the National flag was unfurled and tri-coloured balloons were released in the air. School’s band and NCC Cadets and Scouts and Guides students presented the parade which was followed by PT show by the students of Class 4. Group song on patriotism by the students of Gyandeep school connected all to beautiful feeling of wholeness. School presented a play emphasizing on the importance of fundamental rights in the constitution. Bhavanites showcased martial arts and folk dances, which made the audience spell bound. Students of Muskaan School presented a role- play based on the theme of save environment.