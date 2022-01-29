Always listened to my heart, followed my passion: Irani

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 28

A seasoned politician, former actor, accomplished producer and now, a writer, Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani shared her journey and changing roles in real life in a session conducted by the FICCI FLO Amritsar chapter in virtual mode. The session mostly focussed on her recent foray into the field of literature with her debut novel Lal Salaam, which is a fictional story set in the backdrop of violence-hit states and CRPF personnel.

A tone of excitement, evident in her address, Irani shared how she always was ready to pick the pen and script a story that resonated with her heart. “I’ve always listened to my heart and followed my passion. Everything that happened to me throughout my life was a result of this belief I had. Even turning an author was a new chapter of my life,” she said.

When asked about her writing journey, Irani shared, “I was fascinated with writing since my reel life began. I’ve written many scenes of the daily soaps I worked in. You’d be amazed to know that before this novel, I’ve authored some pieces in Telugu, Bengali and Hindi as well,” she said. Lal Salaam is a crime thriller based on the fictional character, inspired by the Dantewada attack on CRPF personnel in 2010. The book released in December 2021. —