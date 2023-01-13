Ambulance donated to hospital

Amritsar, January 12
A private bank donated a hi-tech and fully equipped ambulance to Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital here on Wednesday, as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.
On the occasion, Abhay Sharma, Zonal Head, ICICI Foundation, handed over the keys of the vehicle to Dr AP Singh, Additional Secretary, SGRD Charitable Trust.
Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said the hospital has strengthened the medical infrastructure by providing state-of-the-art treatment facilities to the patients in the district. He said the objective of the donation was to provide all necessary and modern facilities to needy citizens in the rural belt.
