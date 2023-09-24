Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

Amid the growing tension between India and Canada as a fallout of Canada’s allegations of Indian government agency’s involvement in killing of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjer, the Indian Government announced the suspension of visas for Canadian citizens travelling to India.

While the news and reports of growing hostility and hate crimes in Canada has made the parents of students currently studying in various universities and colleges of Canada, jittery, immigration professionals say that the suspension of visas by the Indian Government will not have any direct implication on student migration to Canada.

Punjab reports maximum applications for student visas for Canada, which has been a preferred destination among students aspiring for an overseas education due to relatively higher chances of PR and affordable cost of education. But the past few days have seen tense diplomatic relations between the two countries, making parents worried about any further implications.

“My son migrated to Canada in 2017, he is currently in Brampton and wanted to visit in January next year. I do not know if he can now, given how the situation might turn out. Although he told me that there is nothing to worry about, I hope the situation will not worsen between India and Canada,” shared Sarabjeet Kaur, a resident of Chheharta.

Her nephew, Dilpreet Singh (18), who harbours dreams of migrating to Canada as well and has been trying for visa for the last one year, said he might just have to wait longer now. “I have been told that the situation is normal and Canada has not yet announced anything regarding visas, but you never know,” he said.

The decision to suspend visa services by India for the Canadian citizens might not yet worry students, immigration professionals say it might impact the travel plans for many NRIs, who usually fly back during the upcoming wedding season to Punjab. “As far as student migration and study visas are concerned, the process remains unhinged. But the decision might have a direct impact on the wedding business or travel as many NRIs fly back between October to January every year to attend to their families in Punjab or hold weddings,” shared Amardeep Gupta, who runs an immigration and travel consultancy in Ranjit Avenue.

Bikram Chabhal, president, Association of Visa and IELTS Centres, AVIC, who also runs his own immigration firm in Amritsar, says the parents of students already in Canada were feeling concerned, but the situation was not grave. “The students migrating from Punjab have nothing to fear or worry as the Canadian Government has not announced anything regarding visas. But the migration seems a bit down from previous years as growing inflation rate in Canada and difficulty faced by students in getting jobs has made things challenging over there.”

