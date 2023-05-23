Amit Talwar is new Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar

Amritsar, May 22
In the recent reshuffle of administrative officials, Amit Talwar has been appointed the new Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar while his predecessor Harpreet Singh Sudan has been given charge as Director, Sports.
Talwar, who was till recently discharging duty as Special Secretary, Planning, and holding additional charge of Director, Sports, will assume office here later this week. During his eventful career, he was appointed Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, in April 2022. Prior to this, he had also served as SDM, Mohali, from 2010 to 2012. He then took on the role of Director, Transport, in Chandigarh Administration, before heading the Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Department.
