Amit Talwar takes charge as Deputy Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner, Amit Talwar, took charge here on Wednesday. He said, “My priority would be to implement the key policy of the AAP-led CM Bhagwant Mann’s mission, ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ (government at your doorstep).

He said it would be his priority to ensure that the officials concerned visit respective their areas and complete the work of the common masses as part of the mission.

“Since the holy city is a border district, our priorities are different from the rest of the districts in the state,” said Talwar. He added, “We will work to raise the level of health and education here. We will also work in tandem with the police to eradicate the drug menace plaguing the area. Besides, the rehabilitation of drug addicts will be my top priority.”

Talwar said, “It is a matter of great pride for me that the government has offered me an opportunity to serve the city of Golden Temple.”

Officials of the district administration accorded a warm welcome to him on the occasion. A contingent of the Punjab Police gave him a guard of honour.