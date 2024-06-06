Amritpal got more votes than rivals in their own Assembly segments

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 5

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh has not only won the Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib constituency with a big margin of 1,97,120 votes defeating his nearest rival Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress, but has also left behind candidates in their own Vidhan Sabha segments which they have been representing in terms of votes polled. The margin of 1,97,120 votes is the biggest difference in the state of Punjab.

Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, the AAP candidate, who won from Patti in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha election and made a minister, was left behind by a margin of 28,954 votes. Laljit Singh Bhullar got 27,804 votes while Amritpal Singh received 56,758 votes in this election. Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress, nearest rival of Amritpal Singh, could get 36,302 votes from his Zira Vidhan Sabha constituency while 43,901 votes were polled in favour of Amritpal Singh, 7,599 more than Kulbir Singh Zira.

In the Vidhan Sabha constituency of Khemkaran, which SAD candidate Virsa Singh Valtoha has represented twice, he could get 21,866 votes as compared to 46,600 votes received by Amritpal Singh which was 24,734 more than what the SAD candidate had polled. The same has happened with the BJP candidate Manjit Singh who represented Khadoor Sahib twice and Baba Bakala once. Amritpal Singh got more votes than Manjit Singh in both the constituencies. In the Khadoor Sahib constituency, Amritpal Singh got 58,426 votes as compared to a mere 8,217 votes polled by Manjit Singh. This meant 50,209 more votes were polled in Amritpal’s favour. In Baba Bakala constituency, Amritpal Singh secured 40,303 more votes than Manjit Singh who got 12,296. Amritpal polled a total of 52,599 votes.

The supporters of Amritpal Singh were demanding his release from jail. The trend reminded of the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections when most voters had not even seen the face of the AAP candidate, but he won the poll with a thumping majority.

