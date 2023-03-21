Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 21

Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, a resident of Tibri village in Gurdaspur and an associate of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, has gone into hiding since the crackdown launched on Amritpal and his aides by the Punjab Police on March 18.

Lovepreet got released from Amritsar central jail after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed Ajnala police station on February 24. Amritpal had accused police for falsely implicating Lovepreet in the case.

The family member of Lovepreet had also accused the police of implicating him in a false case while pointing out that he was in his native village at that time.

Ajnala police station incident turned out to be the last incident after which Punjab police planned the crackdown on Amritpal Singh after playing a waiting game.

Though villagers were tight-lipped about Lovepreet’s whereabouts, a resident of Tibri village, wishing not to be named, said since the statewide crackdown launched on Khalistan sympathiser and his associates, Lovepreet Toofan was not seen in the village.

A senior police official preferring anonymity said that at present the Punjab police’s focus was on arresting Amritpal, who has been evading arrest.

“Lovepreet was discharged from jail but not from the FIR which still stands,” he said while adding that Toofan may be arrested later.

Lovepreet Toofan was arrested by the police in connection with kidnapping and assault case registered against Amritpal and his accomplices on February 16 at Ajnala police station on the complaint of Varinder Singh of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar.

An FIR under Sections 365 (Kidnapping), 379-B (2) (causing hurt while committing snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered at Ajnala police station. Besides Amritpal, the police had booked Bikramjit Singh, Pappalpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Fauji Rode and 20 unknown persons.

On February 18, the police nabbed his aide Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, a resident of Tibri in Gurdaspur. His arrest infuriated Amritpal who accused the police of falsely implicating him and also claimed that there was no evidence of Lovepreet’s presence at the spot. He had also threatened to ghero Ajnala police on February 24 seeking Lovepreet’s release and cancellation of FIR against them.

