Amritpal Singh’s mother, kin released from Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur and other family members were among six persons released from Amritsar Central Jail here today in the evening.

They were detained under preventive measures when they were going to Takht Damdama Sahib at Bathinda for carrying out Khalsa March seeking transfer of Amritpal Singh and his associates lodged in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam under the National Security Act.

They had applied for bail in the sessions court here but were released by the police on bail. After release, they reached the protest site at Heritage Street.

Balwinder Kaur along with other family members and several Sikh organisations had been holding a protest at the Heritage Street near Golden Temple for the past two months for shifting Amritpal and others from Assam jail to Punjab.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sikhs #Takht Sri Damdama Sahib