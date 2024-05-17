Amritpal’s namesake withdraws candidature

Amritsar, May 16
A namesake of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who had also filed his nomination from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, withdrew his candidature on Wednesday. While the Waris Punjab De chief had announced to contest elections, his namesake Amritpal Singh, a resident of Dina village in Moga, had also filed his nominations on May 14. Though the ‘second’ Amritpal had not disclosed information regarding his social media accounts in the nomination papers, he does have an account in the name of ‘Amritpal Singh Khalsa’.
