Amritpal’s nomination accepted at DC office

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 15

The nomination papers of Amritpal Singh, jailed Waris Punjab De chief, were accepted here today at the office of Sandeep Kumar, Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Khadoor Sahib.

In all, 43 candidates filed their nominations till May 14. During scrutiny, papers of eight contenders were rejected after they failed to procure the authority letter of the party of which they claimed to be the candidate.

After acceptance of the nomination papers, Amritpal would be contesting the Lok Sabha polls as an Independent candidate. Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh had filed his nomination papers on Monday. Amritpal has movable property worth Rs 1,000 (money deposited in a bank) and the value of his immovable property is also of the same amount. He has no cash in hand. His wife has Rs 18 lakh bank deposits.

Sources said there was no criminal case pending against Tarsem Singh while 12 cases were registered against his son Amritpal. Tarsem has seven canal agricultural land and a house. The total value of the property has been estimated at Rs 32 lakh. Tarsem has Rs 60,000 cash in hand while his wife Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal, has an amount of Rs 40,000.

Harpal Singh Baler of the SAD (Amritsar), who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, said he would withdraw from the contest in Amritpal’s favour in a day or two.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran