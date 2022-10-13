Amritsar: 1 arrested with 255-gm heroin

Amritsar: The city police arrested Vishu, a drug peddler, and recovered 255 gm of heroin from his possession on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Prem Singh of Maqboolpura. Neeraj Kumar, SHO, Maqboolpura police station, stated that during a routine check at the Tahli Wala Chowk, Vishu was intercepted. During the search, they recovered 255 heroin from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. TNS
Two snatchers held with phone
Amritsar: The police have nabbed two snatchers, and recovered a mobile phone from their possession. The accused have been identified as Major Singh Sohian Kalan and Bikramjit Singh of Daburji on the GT road. Mohit Kumar, SHO, Sadar police station stated the police nabbed the accused, thanks to a tip-off, and recovered a phone from them. The police are investigating the matter. A case has been registered under Section 379-B of the IPC.
