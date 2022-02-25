Amritsar: 2 booked for dowry death

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 24

The police have booked two persons, identified as Tarlok Singh and his father Mahinder Singh, both residents of Ranewali village, after a woman died under mysterious circumstances due to poisoning. The victim was identified as Manbir Kaur, a resident of Ranewali village. The incident occurred on Wednesday. The family of the victim alleged the father-son duo forcibly made her drink poison.

Balraj Singh, victim’s sister, said Manbir was married to Tarlok. He alleged she was being harassing by her in-laws for dowry. He said yesterday at 3 pm, Tarlok and his father caught hold of Manbir and made her drink poison due to which she died.

The police said following the complaint, the duo were booked under Section 304-B of theIPC.

Man immolates self

A resident of Mattewal committed suicide by self-immolation on Wednesday. The deceased, Sajan Singh, was reportedly upset after a village resident was harassing his wife. The police have booked the accused, Bhinda, on the charge of abetment to suicide. Sajan Singh was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. While receiving the treatment, he told the police that Bhinda used to harass his wife, Rajni, over phone. He said he was very upset with this and set himself ablaze after pouring oil over his body. A case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against Bhida though he was yet to be arrested, said investigating officer ASI Harbans Singh.