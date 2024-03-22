Amritsar: 2 DAV students awarded scholarship

Amritsar: Two DAV International School students — Kanan Gupta and Angadveer Singh of grade IX— have earned scholarship under Deen Dayal Sparsh Yojana. Principal Anjana Gupta said the competition organised by the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, took place in December 2023, with participation from schools across the country. Working on the theme flora and fauna, Kanan Gupta and Angadveer Singh created separate projects using Indian postage stamps to tell engaging stories. Their outstanding projects earned them each a scholarship of Rs 6,000. Principal Anjana Gupta congratulated the students and wished them success in their future endeavours.
SRA holds blood donation camp
Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School organised a blood donation camp on the school premises under the supervision of Dr Neeraj Sharma from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital along with her team. The camp was organised on the day of parent-teacher meeting in the school so that apart from students, teachers, office members, parents and other members could also take advantage of this opportunity. The event aimed to encourage both the parents and faculty members to participate in this noble cause, thereby reinforcing the values of empathy, social responsibility, and community engagement. The event executed meticulously with the assistance of school staff and professionals. All staff members took part in the camp.
Talk on Antidiabetic Agents
Khalsa College’s Department of Chemistry organised a talk on “Development of Antidiabetic Agents using Molecular Hybridisation Approach” by Dr Parvesh Singh, associate professor, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa. Dr Parvesh Singh discussed various antidiabetic agents synthesised in his lab and outlined ongoing research projects which are potential drugs. He elucidated the road map required to synthesize and bio-evaluate the organic compounds by targeting the active site of various enzymes. Dr Mehal Singh, principal of the college, welcomed the resource person and also gave a brief glimpse of the history of college. Dr Amit Anand, head, Department of Chemistry, highlighted the importance of organic research for development of novel pharmacophores having therapeutic potential.
