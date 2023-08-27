Amritsar: 2 held for murder of retired SDO

Amritsar, August 26
With the arrest of two suspects, the police have cracked the murder case of a former PSPCL Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Rajinder Kumar Kalia. He was murdered five days ago.
Those arrested were identified as Sahil and Ajay of Haripura, residents of a locality in the Islamabad area. While confirming the development Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “The police have recovered the bike used in the crime. Their third accomplice, who has the weapon, is yet to be arrested.”
Kalia was at his confectionary shop in Bhalla Colony in Chheharta when he was shot dead by three bike-borne persons. Robbery was stated to be the reason behind the incident. The police had registered a murder case on the statement of Kalia’s wife Snehlata, a schoolteacher. The suspects entered the shop as customers. As they tried to snatch money from cash box, Kalia confronted them. One of the suspects took out a pistol and shot at him. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Virk said the two arrested suspects did not have any previous criminal record. They attempted robbery for the first time. He said they were currently on police remand and further investigation was under progress. He said raids were on to nab their third accomplice.
