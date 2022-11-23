Amritsar: 2 projects selected for INSPIRE Award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

Two projects have been selected for INSPIRE Award- MANAK. One of the projects is by Mayank Mishra, a student of Bhavans SL School, and another by a student-teacher team of Jashanpreet Kaur and Sanjeev Sharma.

Sanjeev Sharma, a teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School, Jabbowal, along with his student, Jashan Preet Kaur from Class XI, have designed a bio-cooker and brickets made from waste organic matter, including weeds and plant waste. “The bio-cooker is designed to cook through steam, using brickets made from common plant weeds like parthenium and agriculture waste. These can be used in everyday cooking as alternate fuel, supporting sustainable development in a localised manner, reducing the dependency on non-renewable sources of fuel,” said Sanjeev. They are now going for smoke analysis for their developed project.

The second project by Mayank Mishra is on “Energy saving building”, with the idea of building structure that consume lesser energy without compromising on the thermal comfort. The projects will compete at the state-level for qualifying in the national round.

Selected projects