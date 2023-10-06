Amritsar: 2 students bring glory to North India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two students of Reveldale Public School have brought glory to North India by winning the gold medal in the national level hockey tournament conducted at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Odisha, under the aegis of the CISCE. Two students of the school - Gurmandeep Singh and Amandeep Singh (both of Class IX) - represented the team of North India in the under-19 category and competed with the Odisha team in the final match and outperformed the rival team to win gold for the entire North India. Four players of the school - Jarmanveer Singh (Class VIII) and Jagroop Singh (Class VII), Arbaaj Singh (Class VIII) and Harmanpreet Singh (Class VII) were members of North India's under-14 team that secured third winning position in the national level hockey tournament by beating the Tamil Nadu team. Jarmanveer Singh and Jagroop Singh have been selected for the SGFI Hockey Tournament. They will attend special training camps and will get a rare opportunity of playing in the National School Games.

Awareness meet on paddy burning

Agriculture Department official Jitendra Singh Gill conducted a special awareness programme to stop the burning of paddy at Government Senior Secondary School, Wadali. Painting competitions were conducted for school students and Agriculture Development Officer Gurjot Singh said paddy straw should be disposed of in a sustainable method to make organic fuels.

Students back from industrial tour

The department of pharmacy at the Global Group of Institutes organised a study tour for the students of D Pharmacy as part of a regular educational exercise at the institute. The students accompanied by faculty paid a visit to Kwality Pharmaceuticals. The tour organised as part of Industry Academia Interface is of great importance to the students as such visits and interactions help them understand the process better. The students learnt about the formulation and development of medicines and also got to know the quality control measures necessary to maintain highest standards. The students were also made aware of the latest technological advancements and trends in the industry to help them develop a wider understanding about future job opportunities as per their areas of interest.

Hindi Day celebrated at DAV College

DAV College, Amritsar, celebrated Hindi Diwas by organising literary and cultural programmes and debate and speech competitions for students. Students wanted to showcase the importance of the day and raise awareness about the use of the national language. Addressing the celebrations at DAV College, Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta called upon students to use Hindi in their day-to-day work and also in their professional duties. Chief guest Dr Lakshmikant Sharma, principal, DAV College, Ajmer, and other guests outlined the importance of the day. Principal Dr Lakshmi Kant Sharma, in his presidential remarks, observed that Hindi has certainly played an important role in creating a scientific temper in Indian society.

Students shine in roller skating

It was a moment to rejoice for Spring Daleans when the school's roller skating team made them proud by winning at the district-level roller skating tournaments. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said school students Emaan Singh Gill, Gurnoor Singh, Armaan Singh Boparai, Preyasi and Navreet Kaur won medals for their stellar performance during various rounds of these tournaments. The team grabbed seven gold medals, five silver medals and two bronze medals for their school.

ADOLESCON 2023 WORKSHOP

A community workshop in collaboration with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School was organised for the students of Class VIII on the school premises on Thursday. It was the 23rd national conference of AHA, IAP organised by AHAA Amritsar Association with PAHA, AHA. Prof Sukanta Chatterjee discussed the ways and means for the improvement of scholastic performance of the students which helps in reducing their stress level. Dr Naresh Grover talked about the consequences of junk food on students' health. He encouraged the students o include physical activities in their daily life. Dr Sandeep Aggarwal discussed the effects of drug addiction on adolescents' brain and behaviour. Dr Hiralal Khullar enlightened students on the adverse effects of social media on adolescents. tns

Founder’s Day celebrated

Jalandhar: Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering celebrated the Founder's Day to pay tribute to Dr. Stya Paul, founder chairman, Apeejay Education Society, on his 104th birth anniversary. The Founder's Day celebrations started with a beautiful vandana performance that marked the spiritual significance of the event. Dr. Rajesh Bagga, Director, Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering, paid floral tributes to the founder chairman. Speaking on the occasion director Dr. Rajesh Bagga shared details of Dr. Stya Paul's biography. He also announced 'Dr. Stya Paul Award for Human Values'. The award includes a citation and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Financial aid for students

A philanthropist, Balinder Singh California donated a large sum of money to Lyallpur Khalsa College Women for the education of the meritorious students of the college. He presented this aid to Principal Dr.Navjot with an aim to educate the young girls. On this occasion Principal Dr.Navjot expressed her gratitude to Balinder Singh. He further added that the institution is always steered towards women education and upliftment and the contribution by would aid the students to empower them and achieve their dreams.

