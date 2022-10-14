Amritsar: 3 held with over 1-kg heroin, country-made pistol, bullets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

The Amritsar rural police on Wednesday arrested a person with 1-kg heroin. The accused was identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Saibo, of Vaniyeke village here.

As per information, after getting a tip-off that the accused, Sukhdev Singh, was involved in drug trafficking and would pass the route, a police party reached near Ramtirath village. Sukhdev was going from Khasa to Ramtirath Road on a bike (PB-63-V-3010).

Following this, a check-point was installed near Boparai Baz Singh village. On seeing the police party, the accused riding a motorcycle took a U-turn and tried to flee. However, he was overpowered by the police team. During his search in the presence of DSP Sucha Singh, the police recovered 1-kg heroin from his possession. The police said he was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody.

Investigating officer Narpinder Singh said during a preliminary probe, the police found his links with a smuggler based in Pakistan. He said he had no previous criminal record. A case under the NDPS act was registered against him while further investigations were under progress.

“We found mobile numbers of Pakistan hinting at his links with cross-border smugglers,” said Narpinder Singh, adding that they were ascertaining how they sneaked the contraband from Pakistan into Indian territory.

Meanwhile, the crime branch of the Amritsar rural police arrested Shamsher Singh of Jheeta Kalan village and Lovepreet Singh of Taragarh Talawan village with 260-gm heroin and a country-made pistol of .32 bore with magazine and two live bullets.

The police said they were arrested from near Gannowal Canal bridge. Investigating officer Rashpal Singh said the police were ascertaining the source of drugs and their backward and forward linkages to bust the entire nexus.

1 has links with Pak-based smuggler