Amritsar: 3 killed as bike skids on road

Amritsar, October 22
Three persons were killed and one was seriously injured as their bike skidded in Chamiari village falling in the Ajnala subdivision last night.
The deceased were identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Happy, his sister-in-law Neha and Harjinder Singh, all residents of Ajnala. Neha’s sister, Kajal, got injured in the mishap. They were travelling on one bike and returning from a fair at Talwandi Nahar village on the Fatehgarh Churian road.
At around 10.30 pm, the driver lost control of the bike near Chamiari village. The victims fell on the road and their bike skidded into the fields on the roadside. Three of them died on the spot while injured Kajal was rushed to Ajnala Civil Hospital from where she was shifted to a private hospital on the Airport road here. Her condition was serious.
The bodies were sent for an autopsy. The preliminary probe found that they were travelling on a single bike due to which it got imbalanced leading to the mishap.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...