Amritsar: 3 killed as bike skids on road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

Three persons were killed and one was seriously injured as their bike skidded in Chamiari village falling in the Ajnala subdivision last night.

The deceased were identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Happy, his sister-in-law Neha and Harjinder Singh, all residents of Ajnala. Neha’s sister, Kajal, got injured in the mishap. They were travelling on one bike and returning from a fair at Talwandi Nahar village on the Fatehgarh Churian road.

At around 10.30 pm, the driver lost control of the bike near Chamiari village. The victims fell on the road and their bike skidded into the fields on the roadside. Three of them died on the spot while injured Kajal was rushed to Ajnala Civil Hospital from where she was shifted to a private hospital on the Airport road here. Her condition was serious.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy. The preliminary probe found that they were travelling on a single bike due to which it got imbalanced leading to the mishap.