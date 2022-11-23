Amritsar: 400 students take part in second day of Vigyan Mahotsav at DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

An exhibition of science models caught the visitors’ fancy on the second day of Vigyan Mahotsav, which is being hosted at DAV College.

Students from various schools across the city displayed their scientific talent. More than 400 students participated in the festival today.

DAV College Principal Amardeep Gupta lauded the performance of the young scientists. Addressing the students, the Principal said, “The use of science in the daily life improves the standard of living and it develops scientific temperament in children. This also creates awareness about research among the students. Due to the scientific exploitation of local resources, our needs can easily be met along with keeping the environment balanced.”

The students displayed their models on transport, technology, health, pollution and the use of mathematics. Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Chabbal and Vivek Public School, jointly secured the first position in science models, Shri Ram Ashram Public School and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Public School stood second and DAV School, Bibi Kaula Public School and SSSS Model School managed to bag the third position in model-making.