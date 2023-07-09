 Amritsar: 42 NSS volunteers donate blood : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Students during the NSS summer camp at KCVAS in Amritsar Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A special NSS summer camp was organised at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) in which 96 NSS volunteers and 12 invitees participated. Chief guest Principal KCVAS HK Verma imparted a powerful speech of motivation emphasising on the integral role of NSS activities by instilling essential social values and creating awareness regarding community services among the young people. A talk titled "Know your Army" was delivered by Dr PS Mavi, Director, VCC, KCVAS. He congratulated women NSS volunteers as the government has approved women officers in the Army from this year. Dr Manrajdeep Singh shared his knowledge of healthy eating habits with students and he emphasised the detrimental effects of consuming junk and packaged food and highlighted the dangers of antibiotic residues in food. The second day commenced with an inspiring lecture by Dr Neeraj Sharma, professor and head, Department of Transfusion Medicine, GMC, Amritsar, on the topic 'Importance of Voluntary Blood Donation'. Dr Sharma motivated the students to act selflessly for service to others. A total of 42 NSS volunteers donated blood with assistance of 2 paramedics and staff accompanying Dr Neeraj Sharma. Major Vikramjit Singh (retd), senior resident, Government Medical College, spoke on first aid and management of sports injury.

BBK DAV achieves prominent rank

BBK DAV College for Women achieved prominent ranks in India Today's 'Best College Ranking List of India 2023'. Out of the list of 14 streams offered by the magazine, the college applied in six streams and achieved ranks in all the applied streams. BBK DAV was ranked 31st in the stream of fashion, 44th in mass communication, 48th in BCA, 72nd in BCom, 90th in BBA and 92nd in sciences. The college was also ranked 5th in the category of 'Colleges with Lowest Fee in Mass Communication'. The ranking criteria are based upon multiple indicators clubbed under five broad parameters i.e. intake quality and governance, academic excellence, infrastructure and living experience, personality and leadership development and career progression and placement. Principal Pushpinder Walia felicitated the entire faculty on this outstanding accomplishment and motivated them to attain greater heights in the future as well. She also added that rankings based on such cross-comparisons motivate the institution in its pursuit of excellence.

140 teachers attend workshop at SRA

A workshop on competency-based education was organised in the premises of Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, which was attended by more than 140 teachers of the school. Principal Shabnam Sharma of DDI School, Amritsar, was the resource person. In a very lucid and effective manner, the distinguished resource person began the workshop by explaining that competency-based education is an educational method that has an outcome-based approach for better proficiency of students in learning, using a demonstration of the skills, knowledge, values and attitudes that help in real-life situations at the age and grade appropriate levels. She further shared that the purpose of education is the holistic development of the children by channelising their energy. She also emphasised on the need of NEP-2020 by differentiating the traditional method with the new method of teaching. Through PPT, she explained how to prepare lesson plans as per competency-based education in CBSE schools. She further reiterated that child centric education is the need of the day.

shoes distributed among students

Members of the Inner Wheel Club Midtown Amritsar distributed mid-day meal to Gyandeep (students receiving free education) under the direction of chairman Avinash Mohindru. This initiative was taken by president Sonia Singhal, secretary Poonam Mohindru, and other members of Inner Wheel Club. In this noble cause, 350 students participated. Along with mid-day meal, shoes were also distributed among the students. The Inner Wheel Club members actively engaged with the students, fostering a positive and friendly atmosphere. The objective of this initiative was to motivate the students to be health conscious along with education.

DAV College hosts placement drive

DAV College placement drive has proved fruitful, as shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. He said the placement team not only strengthened its existing relationships with the industry, but also forged new alliances in terms of placing the students. The students got opportunities matching their expectations in various industry verticals. The Principal added that the college has placed more than 126 students in a row. In recent developments, 21 students got placed in Wipro, 19 in Concentric and 19 in ICICI Prudential. More than 22 MNCs did campus placements in current session. Prof Vikram Sharma, in charge training and placement cell, opined that the placement campaign in 2022-23 was solely student focused efforts. The students with average abilities were arranged more than 20 interview opportunities to achieve their dream jobs. Some of the students who left their first jobs for final semester exams, were also helped to secure the next best offer.

Global students selected by Wipro

Global Group of Institutes student placements were held for MBA batch as many students were selected for internships/placements by Wipro. The company offered internships/placements to Chera Akia, Gichik Yelang, Jashanpreet Kaur, Karamjit Singh, Kiranjot Kaur, Mohit, Priya Bali, Rishab Bhasin, Sajanpreet Khoker, Saloni Saini, Smiley, Tamanna and many other students of MBA 2024 passing out batch. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman of the Global Group of Institutes, congratulated the selected students on this singular achievement and lauded the role played by the training and placement cell of the institute. The training and placement cell of the institute work towards creating a strong bond between the institute and industry and a large number of students getting placed in different nationally and internationally reputed companies bear testimony to this fact, Akashdeep Singh said.

