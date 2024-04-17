Amritsar: 5 held for attacking Excise Dept team

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

The police nabbed five persons for attacking a team of the Excise Department within 24 hours of incident here today. The arrested suspects have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, alias Bhiaya, his wife Nisha, Sahil Mehra, a resident of Kot Atma Singh Bansa Wala Bazaar, Anil Kumar, a resident of Guru Har Rai Colony, 88-Foot- Road, and Akash, a resident of Rambagh.

A case was registered on the complaint of Excise Inspector Ravinder Singh. Ravinder told the police that on April 14, he along with Excise Inspector Ram Murthy raided Bansa Wala Bazar and Hotel White Tulip, along with a police team. When the vehicle of the team entered a street, officials on board saw Rakesh and his wife Nisha, Akash, Bhola Bhiaya, Hira, Chetan, Gulli, Sahil, Ankug, Ghogu and 20 to 25 unidentified persons standing there with sharp weapons and bricks in their hands.

When the team alighted from the vehicle, the suspects attacked officials and hit driver Rajpal Singh on the head and tore uniform of head constable Ranjit Singh. The suspects pelted bricks on the team while threatening officials. Later, suspects fled from spot.

On the basis of Excise Inspector’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 186, 353, 323, 325, 506, 160, 148 and 149 at the Division A police station.

On instructions of Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, and Gurinderbir Singh, ACP (East), Amritsar, a police team led by Inspector Ravinder Bhardwaj, SHO, Division A police station, arrested the suspects within 24 hours of the incident. The suspects would be produced in a court for seeking their remand for interrogation, the police said. Rakesh was already facing cases of attempt to murder, Arms Act and vehicle theft while Akash was booked under the Excise Act last year.

