Amritsar: 75-litre illicit liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Excise staff confiscated around 75-litre illicit liquor while two bootleggers fled the spot. The incident occurred near Bhangwa village here on Wednesday morning. Excise Inspector Avtar Singh told the police that they had put up a naka near the Bhanga canal in order to check bootlegging and smuggling of liquor. He said they signalled two persons travelling on a bike to stop. However, they fled towards Gallowali Kulia village. When they reached a dead-end of the road, they left their bike and two gunny bags in the fields and ran away. Later, the staff recovered 75,000-ml illicit liquor from the bags. The police have registered a case under the Excise Act against unidentified persons. tns

2 arrested with over 1.1K tablets

Amritsar: The Gate Hakima police have arrested two persons, Mandeep Singh of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar and Gaurav Kumar of Sharma Colony, and seized 1,180 sedative pills from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. SHO Gurbinder Singh said investigations were on to find the source of the intoxicating tablets and their links. tns

One arrested with heroin

Amritsar: The Sadar police have arrested Sandeep Singh of Indira Colony, Batala, for allegedly possessing 15-gm heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. He was arrested at a naka and further investigations are under progress.