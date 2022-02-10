Amritsar: 75-year-old scrap dealer murdered, buried in plot

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 9

Some drug addicts allegedly murdered a 75-year-old scrap dealer and buried his body in a plot in the Chheharta area. They committed the crime to rob the victim of money.

The deceased has been identified as Jagir Singh (75), a resident of Arjun Nagar, Chheharta. The police took some suspects into custody and interrogated them. One of the suspects has been identified as Arjun.

Tejinder Singh, son of the victim, stated in his complaint to the police that his father Jagir Singh worked as a scrap dealer. On Tuesday, he went to work on his rickshaw cart as per his routine. He did not return home all night. In the morning Tejinder lodged a complaint in this regard at the police station. The police rounded up some suspects and interrogated them. One of them, who is reportedly a drug addict, revealed that they had killed Jagir Singh to rob him of money. After committing the crime, they buried his body in a plot. IO ASI Roop Singh said the police exhumed the body and took it into their possession. The matter is being investigated. A case has been registered at the Chheharta police station.