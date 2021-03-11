Amritsar: A convention to oppose ‘fascism’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

Four Left parties — Communist Party of India (CPI), Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), CPI (ML) and CPI (ML) Liberation — organised a joint convention here on Wednesday to protest against the fascist forces gaining ground in the country.

The leaders of the Left movement said they would meet general public across the state to counter the fascist forces and their agenda. Presiding over the event, Amarjit Singh Asal, Satnam Singh Ajnala, Balbir Singh Jhamka and Raj Kumar Pandori said to implement the fascist agenda, bulldozers were being used on the houses of Muslim community members and saffron flags were being unfurled on their mosques.

The convention was also addressed by leaders as Bant Brar, Mangat Ram Pasla, Gurmeet Singh Bakhtupura, Ajmer Singh Samra and Jatinder Singh Chinna. The leaders said there was a need for a movement like farmers’ agitation against the farm laws to fight the fascist forces in the country.