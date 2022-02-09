Amritsar: Activists urge politicians to check spread of superstitions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

Senior members of the Tarksheel Society, during a meeting presided over by Sham Sunder Deepti, said candidates contesting the Assembly elections should promise to check the spread of superstitions among people by self-styled godmen, tantrics and astrologers.

They demanded the parties should show commitment towards the issue by listing it in their election manifesto. The members said it was disheartening to see gullible people’s religious beliefs exploited at the hands of these self-styled godmen, who also use them financially and emotionally.

Deepti said the Tarksheel Society had approached the SAD-BJP and the Congress governments with a draft of the proposed law and requested them to get it passed in the Vidhan Sabha.

“Many politicians are interested in visiting these self-styled godmen to seek their blessings and votes of their followers,” she said.

The society also condemned the grant of parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was serving his sentence on rape charges.