Amritsar Admn goes all out to enthuse voters to exercise their franchise

Amritsar, April 18

Slogans in Punjabi and English copying the famous dialogues of Bollywood flicks, ‘Arey O Sambha, Kado Hai Votan’, ‘Ajj Vote Payi Hai, Magambo Khush Hoya’, ‘Iss Vaar Vote Pauni Nahi Bhulanga’, ‘Tuhadi Vote, Tuhadi Zimaywari’, ‘Punjabiyon, Ho Jayo Tayar, Iss Vaar Karange Voting 70 per cent Paar’, ‘Don’t underestimate the power of your vote’ greet onlookers while commuting on several city roads. A wall painting copies actor Rakhi’s famous dialogue from the film Karan-Arjun: ‘Mere Karan Arjun Vote Den Jarur Jange, Te Main Vi Jawangi’ on city roads.

Flyovers in Amritsar district connecting various parts of the city are spreading motivational and encouraging poll messages through beautiful wall paintings and graffiti. These large-scale wall paintings are motivating the young and first-time voters about their right and duty to cast vote.

Giving information about the initiative, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said the District Election Office has been carrying out Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities to make the general public aware about ethical voting and participation in the electoral process. Two flyovers connecting the Golden Gate to railway station and the other on Kitchlew Chowk is being used for election related craft work.

Thori said the objective of the graffiti was to ensure that more people cast their vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“We have completed five graffiti at Kitchlew Chowk, Hussainpura Chowk, bus stand opposite Sangam Cinema, Ram Bagh Chowk and Golden Gate. Graffiti work on two more locations is going on. In our country, film stars have huge fan following amongst the youth. So, the idea behind these graffiti is to use this fan following to educate the youngsters about their democratic right to vote. These wall paintings have made the city more colourful. The subject matter has been chosen after consulting the youth,” said Thori.

“We have 47,078 first-time voters and we hope that they all will cast their vote. We are also giving appreciation certificates to all first-time voters. Wall paintings are there to create the aura of elections and to remind the youth about their duty and encourage them to vote,” said the DC.

