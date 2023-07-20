Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 19

Around three lakh cusecs of water flowed into the Ravi river at around 7:30 pm. Engineers of the Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation said it would take at least 15 hours for water to pass through the river.

The river meanders through Ajnala, a border subdivision of the district, before crossing over to Pakistan.

In this backdrop, the district administration has issued an alert urging residents of the area not to cross the river. Amit Talwar, Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, warned people living near the river that the water level would rise due to release of water from dams and reservoirs. He said the people should stay away from the river. He said in no case they should cross the water body.

The DC said the people should keep their livestock away from the river and reiterated that the district administration was fully prepared to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal along with officials visited dhussi bandh on the Ravi river in the Ajnala area on Wednesday. He said 2.50 lakh cusecs of water was released today morning into the Ujh river, which was a tributary of Ravi. He said the district administration was on full alert. He said there was no need to panic. The minister and officials also reviewed the flood prevention arrangements in villages near the Ravi river and in the border area.