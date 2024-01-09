Amritsar admn’s proposal to set up Food Street in Gol Bagh draws flak

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 8

The residents and activists have different opinion over the administration’s proposal to set up a Food Street in Gol Bagh. Even Durgiana Temple committee has raised objections over the administration’s proposal.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori inspected the Gol Bagh area for setting up a Food Street on January 3.

Lakshmi Kanta Chawla, president, Durgiana Temple Management Committee, has written to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) about holding discussions before setting up a food street in Gol Bagh.

In the letter, Lakshmi Kanta Chawla stated, “It’s surprising that the administration is going to establish a food hub in Gol Bagh. The city is deprived of green areas. Only a few places are left where people can take a breath of fresh air. Gol Bagh is one such garden where residents, children, women and the elderly come for recreation. If food, including meat and fish, is served in the Food Street, it would contribute to pollution.”

She said, “If the government wants to create places where tourists can enjoy, then beautify gardens and increase green cover in the city. The municipal corporation should install swings and other equipment for children, build toilets, make arrangements for clean drinking water and create seating areas.”

“It seems that the administration is more concerned about tourists. We know that tourists strengthen our economy, but it’s wrong to ignore facilities available for residents of the city,” Chawla added.

SS Sandhu, another resident said, “Establishing food hub in a garden or its surrounding area is a bad idea. The eateries create a lot of pollution and mess. The administration’s move would ruin Gol Bagh.”

Sandhu said, “There is an importance of gardens, open spaces and play grounds in the city. Many parks, green belts and grounds have already turned into a concrete jungle.”

“Gol Bagh has been a place for recreational activities for city dwellers for the past 150 years. Thousands of people come for walk in the bagh every morning and evening. Town Hall and Urban Haat already have Food Streets. Many vendors sell eatables on every road and street in the city. What is the need to set up another Food Street by ruining green cover,” said Kuljeet Singh, a city resident.