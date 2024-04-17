Amritsar: After getting Congress ticket, Aujla gets a rousing welcome on arrival from Delhi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

Senior Congress leaders, party workers and supporters accorded a warm welcome to Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla at the railway station on Tuesday on his arrival from Delhi after getting the party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

After alighting from the train, Aujla bowed before the model of the Golden Temple installed at the railway station and took blessings of his mother Jageer Kaur. His son Babar Aujla and brother Sukh Aujla were also present with him.

Aujla, who has been a two-time Congress MP, dedicated the ticket to the people of guru ki nagri. He said if people continued to repose faith in him, he would do more work.

Thanking the crowd gathered at the railway station, Aujla said he would win the elections for the third time also. Aujla’s supporters accompanied him in a road show which culminated at his office.

Former minister Raj Kumar Verka, former MLAs Sunil Dutti and Jugal Kishore Sharma, former councillors Vikas Soni and Sonu Datti, former Punjab Mahila Congress president Mamta Dutta, former District Planning Board Chairman Rajkanwal Pritpal Singh Lucky and former Improvement Trust Chairman Dinesh Bassi were present during the road show.

