Amritsar: Alert elderly woman foils burglary bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 8

Foiling a burglary bid, a local resident caught her maid, who allegedly offered them tea laced with intoxicating substance.

Surinderjit Kaur got suspicious when she found the taste a little odd, while her husband drank the tea and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital.

She handed over the woman identified as Sandeep Kaur of Dabourji to the police, which recovered sedative pills from her possession. A case has been registered.

Surinderjit (73) of the Fatehgarh Churian road told the police that her two sons live abroad. However, they preferred to live here. She said around two months ago, they hired Sandeep Kaur as maid.

She said on Sunday the maid gave them tea laced with intoxicating substance. “I got suspicious and didn’t take it, but my husband fell unconscious,” she added.

“When I and my neighbour strictly asked her, she admitted to have mixed Aplrex tablet in the tea. I later found Rs 1,500 missing from my purse,” she claimed.

They immediately informed the police, who booked her and took her into custody. The police also recovered several tablets from her. ASI Kulwant Singh said they have sought her record if any from the police station concerned. Further probe is on.