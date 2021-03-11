Amritsar: An evening dedicated to Gulzar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 20

Majha House organised a special dedication to Gulzar on his 86th birthday by hosting an evening of poetry and songs written by the poet and director.

Prof Gurpratap Singh Khairah of the English Department of Hindu College and former Professor Gurpadesh Singh of Guru Nanak Dev University talked about his body of work. The programme started with Jasmeet Nayyar, member, Majha House, introduced audience to Gulzar.

Gurpratap Khairah said his acquaintance with Gulzar dates back to 30 years ago, when he first heard the song Hum Dekhti Hai Un Aankhni Ki Mehkhti Khushboo in the film Khamoshi. “I had never heard such a song before. Then after watching the movies Aandhi and Mausam, I became a fan. In 1998, I met Gulzar for the first time, after which this cycle of several meetings with the maverick continued,” he shared with the audience. During the conversation, he said Gulzar’s point of view on everything is completely different. “No one can match his way of abstract poetry, sometimes with a hint of political commentary. Where other poets write about life, Gulzar talks to life. He sees death as a poem and makes promises to meet it. Gulzar also writes a lot about the environment, a connection with the nature thorugh the mention of mountains, waterfalls, trees in his poems,” said Gurpratap. Later, members of Majha House recited songs written by Gulzar as city-based budding singers Snehdeep, Saanjh and Rajveer performed some of his songs.