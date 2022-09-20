Amritsar: ANM dies, husband, three aides booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 19

Following the death of an Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) under mysterious circumstances in Saidpur Kalan village three days ago, the police have booked her husband and three others on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim was identified as Amarjit Kaur. Though no arrest has been made so far, they were booked after a video of the victim surfaced. In a video message, she accused her husband Satnam Singh, his lover Ravinder Kaur and two others for killing her by allegedly giving her poisonous tablets.

The police said raids were on to nab the suspects and a case under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC had been registered.

The deceased’s brother, Sarvan Singh, in his complaint to the police, said his sister was married to prime accused Satnam Singh around 11 years ago. He said she was an ANM and was running a clinic in Ballarwal village. He said Ravinder Kaur used to work in her clinic and allegedly developed a relationship with Satnam and married her. He said due to this, he was harassing and physically assaulting her.

The complainant said his sister moved to their house in Saidpur Kalan village and fell ill five days ago. She died on Friday. He said when they checked her mobile phone, they found a video of her in which she alleged that Satnam Singh, Ravinder Kaur, Bau Singh and Hardeep Singh gave her poisonous medicines due to which her kidneys were damaged.

Investigating officer ASI Kuldeep Singh said investigations were on and facts were being verified. He said the body was handed over to the family after autopsy. The cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem examination report is received.