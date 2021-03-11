Amritsar: ASI shoots self, seriously hurt

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: An ASI attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon here on Sunday. ASI Jaswant Singh was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. According to the police, he was upset for the last three months due to the sudden demise of his wife. His children live in Canada and he was alone in the house. The police took his weapon into custody. Police said on Sunday, he went to his house for lunch and on his way he paid obeisance at a local gurdwara. Later, he went to his house and shot himself. He suffered critical head injury and is currently under treatment at a hospital. Senior police officials reached the spot for investigation. A police official said he was living alone after his wife’s death around three months ago. His children were in Canada. He was suffering from depression and used to talk with his colleagues about his wife. TNS

Banned items seized from jail

Tarn Taran: Eleven cell phones, seven SIMs, two headphones and 15 packs of bidis were seized from the complex of Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, on Saturday. Sushil Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, in a complaint to the police said the mobile phones and other items were seized during a routine checking of the jail. Ten inmates — Amandeep Singh, Mehakpreet Singh, Arjun Singh, Manjit Singh, Sandeep Singh, Hazara Singh, Veerpal Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh and Jobanjit Singh — and one unidentified person had been booked in this regard. The police said a case under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act had been registered in this regard. The recovery of mobile phones from the Goindwal Sahib jail had become a routine. OC

Fire at tarn taran bizman’s house

Tarn Taran: A fire broke out at the house of a businessman located on Sarhali Road late on Saturday night. Furniture and important business documents were destroyed in the incident. Short circuit is said to be the cause behind the incident. Harwinder Singh Chawla, owner of the building, said he has a shop at the ground floor and used to reside in the first floor. He said they were completely unaware of the fire as they were on the other portion and it were the passersby who informed them about the incident. But by then, the area residents had already called the fire tender, which had doused the flames. However, goods worth lakhs including furniture, AC and important records related to his business had already burnt to ashes. He said the fire broke out as there was a power shutdown and when it resumed, it caused a short circuit. The incident could have taken a serious turn had the fire tenders not arrived on time.