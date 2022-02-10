Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 9

Known for penning the book "Rickshaw Tey Chale Zindagi", Rajbir Singh, a rickshaw-puller, is unhappy with political parties and candidates for ignoring the economically weaker section after attaining power.

Despite having an interest in politics, he doesn’t campaign for any candidate.

“I keep myself updated politically, but stay away from such activities. I don’t want to support any party or candidate openly,” said Rajbir, who had penned a book on his life experiences.

Kuwar Vijay Partap Singh is the only candidate, who is known to me. He was the one who released the second edition of my book and appreciated my work. I am his well-wisher. My vote is registered in Amritsar West and hence I cannot help him much either,” he said.

Talking about the current political arena, Rajbir expressed his disappointment. “The well-off candidates can’t imagine the struggle of the common man for livelihood. We cast vote for the MC, Punjab Assembly and Lok Sabha after every two years. There is no change in the lives of common people. They are hopeless and disappointed. Most of the passengers, who sit on my rickshaw also have a similar expression when I ask them about politics,” said Rajbir.

The book is a compilation of 14 short stories on his 20-year experience as a rickshaw-puller, meeting people of different ages and mindset. The book has painful but inspiring stories of many poor mechanics, rickshaw-pullers and daily wagers who live a hard life to run their families. He has also installed a donation box in his rickshaw to collect money for the poor.