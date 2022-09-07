 Amritsar-based actor all set for Bollywood debut with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi : The Tribune India

Amritsar-based actor all set for Bollywood debut with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi

Amritsar-based actor all set for Bollywood debut with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi

While the promise to be a intriguing tale of a person standing by his family, city-based actor Arpinderdeep Singh, 28, will be making his Bollywood debut with Jogi.

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, September 6

Ever since the teaser-trailer of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jogi dropped, there has been the buzz around the sensitive and emotional saga it is based on, set in the backdrop of the turmoil in 1984 Delhi riots. The movie his helmed by Netflix and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an impressive star cast of Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

Will play Dosanjh’s brother

I had previously shot for the film Battle of Saragarhi with Randeep Hooda playing the lead, but it got shelved despite attempts to keep it on floor. That was a big disappointment for me. After I finished my studies, I got a regular job but my heart was not in it. While working as an intern AD in Jersey, I got to know that auditions for Jogi were happening. I was pleasantly surprised when I got a call for the role. Arpinderdeep Singh, actor

While the promise to be a intriguing tale of a person standing by his family, city-based actor Arpinderdeep Singh, 28, will be making his Bollywood debut with Jogi. Playing Diljit’s elder brother in the film, this movie, just like its premise, has brought a new hope for the young actor, who was on the brink of changing career lanes if not for a call by the film’s casting team.

“I had previously shot for the film Battle of Saragarhi, with Randeep Hooda playing lead but it got shelved despite attempts to keep it on floor. That was a big disappointment for me. After I finished my studies, I got a regular job but my heart was not in it. At that time, I got the opportunity to work as an intern AD in Jersey movie starring Shahid Kapoor. I got to know that auditions for Jogi were happening at the time and I went for it. I was pleasantly surprised when I got the call that got the role,” shared Arpinderdeep.

Depsite the call, the shooting of the film got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Earlier, Ali Abbas Zafar was only producing the film and when the delay happened due to Covid-19, I thought the worst. But when we resumed shooting, he came on board as director and I was really excited to be part of such an experienced team,” shared Arpinderdeep.

As the film deals with the sensitive issue of overnight displacement of Sikh families during Delhi riots in 1984, Arpinderdeep researched for his role by reading books and articles documenting the eyewitness and victim accounts during the time. “I visited the Sikh reference library almost every day, reading books on the subject, getting to know what reaaly happened and how people coped with the trauma. I found victims, eyewitness, talked to the writers, who wrote on the subject. So, when I faced the camera, I could really feel those emotions.”

Talking about his famous co-star, Diljit Dosanjh, Arpinderdeep said the GOAT singer was a humble and immensely dignified actor. “He did not feel hesitant to appreciate any persons’ effort whether on or off camera. There is an intense scene between us in the film where I share the screen with him. When we were shooting for it, I asked him after the take if I was any good. He immediately encouraged me by saying that he was really impressed by my acting. It felt good,” he shared.

As the film gears up for its release, Arpinderdeep said that despite the subject it deals with, the film is all heart. “It shows how humanity comes first in case of any human-made conflict.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

ED raids residences of Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, excise officer in Delhi excise policy case

2
Punjab

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

3
Punjab

After viral video shows 'poor man in Mercedes' picking up cheap wheat in Hoshiarpur, the real story comes out

4
Punjab

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

5
Nation

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

6
Punjab

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

7
Nation

India, Bangladesh ink first water-sharing pact in 25 years; Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

8
Trending

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi breakup? IPL founder's changed Instagram bio sparks rumours

9
Haryana

22-year-old youth beaten to death in Haryana's Karnal for having an affair

10
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak will not be in Liz Truss's new cabinet

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Hasina flags Teesta

India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...

Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL

Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL

Punjab not cooperating, says Centre

India clears world’s 1st nasal Covid vax

India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine

Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...

On Day 2 of Oppn unity drive, Nitish meets Yechury, Kejriwal

On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav

Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after CM’s announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Over two years on, Shimla-Delhi flight stays a non-starter

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Jalandhar: Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as online portal launched to issue NOCs for properties

WB officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case