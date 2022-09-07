Amritsar-based actor all set for Bollywood debut with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, September 6

Ever since the teaser-trailer of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jogi dropped, there has been the buzz around the sensitive and emotional saga it is based on, set in the backdrop of the turmoil in 1984 Delhi riots. The movie his helmed by Netflix and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an impressive star cast of Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

While the promise to be a intriguing tale of a person standing by his family, city-based actor Arpinderdeep Singh, 28, will be making his Bollywood debut with Jogi. Playing Diljit’s elder brother in the film, this movie, just like its premise, has brought a new hope for the young actor, who was on the brink of changing career lanes if not for a call by the film’s casting team.

“I had previously shot for the film Battle of Saragarhi, with Randeep Hooda playing lead but it got shelved despite attempts to keep it on floor. That was a big disappointment for me. After I finished my studies, I got a regular job but my heart was not in it. At that time, I got the opportunity to work as an intern AD in Jersey movie starring Shahid Kapoor. I got to know that auditions for Jogi were happening at the time and I went for it. I was pleasantly surprised when I got the call that got the role,” shared Arpinderdeep.

Depsite the call, the shooting of the film got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Earlier, Ali Abbas Zafar was only producing the film and when the delay happened due to Covid-19, I thought the worst. But when we resumed shooting, he came on board as director and I was really excited to be part of such an experienced team,” shared Arpinderdeep.

As the film deals with the sensitive issue of overnight displacement of Sikh families during Delhi riots in 1984, Arpinderdeep researched for his role by reading books and articles documenting the eyewitness and victim accounts during the time. “I visited the Sikh reference library almost every day, reading books on the subject, getting to know what reaaly happened and how people coped with the trauma. I found victims, eyewitness, talked to the writers, who wrote on the subject. So, when I faced the camera, I could really feel those emotions.”

Talking about his famous co-star, Diljit Dosanjh, Arpinderdeep said the GOAT singer was a humble and immensely dignified actor. “He did not feel hesitant to appreciate any persons’ effort whether on or off camera. There is an intense scene between us in the film where I share the screen with him. When we were shooting for it, I asked him after the take if I was any good. He immediately encouraged me by saying that he was really impressed by my acting. It felt good,” he shared.

As the film gears up for its release, Arpinderdeep said that despite the subject it deals with, the film is all heart. “It shows how humanity comes first in case of any human-made conflict.”