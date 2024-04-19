Amritsar: BBK DAV college

Amritsar: The students of BBK DAV College for Women excelled at the GNDU examinations. Simranjeet Kaur of B Voc (fashion technology) Semester V (85.7%) stood first in the university and Jaspreet Kaur of B Voc (fashion technology) Semester V (85.2%) stood second. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students for their performances in the exams and encouraged them to keep up their good performance. Dean (Academics) Dr Simardeep, Cheena Gupta, Head, Department of Design and others blessed the students for their upcoming ventures.

Spring Dale Senior School

To mark the ongoing fire safety week, a drill was organised for the staff and students of Spring Dale Senior School in association with the fire safety department. Spring Dale Educational Society Chairman Sahiljit Singh Sandhu said a team from the fire safety department led by senior fire officers, Arun Saini, Dilbagh Singh and Joginder Singh visited the school to address the students of the pre-college wing. During the interactive session, the students were introduced to the different kinds of fires — electrical, chemical and kitchen fire etc. They were also taught how to identify and use a relevant fire extinguisher depending upon the type of fire. During the engaging session queries raised by the students were also answered. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the school adhered to hazard safety protocols enlisted by the CBSE and that hazard safety drills were a regular part of the school’s safety and security procedures.

DAV public school

DAV Public School celebrated World Heritage Day on April 18, a day dedicated to raise awareness about the importance of preserving our cultural and natural heritage. The students highlighted the significance of the day by delivering speech and reciting poems to instill a sense of appreciation for our rich heritage among students. Regional officer Punjab zone (A) Dr Neelam Kamra and school manager Dr Pushpinder Walia conveyed their blessings and greetings to the students and teachers. She said such celebrations aimed to foster a deeper awareness for our heritage and emphasised on redoubling our efforts to conserve culture and heritage for future generations. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi conveyed her best wishes to the students and said on World Heritage Day let us reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding our shared heritage and promote a culture of preservation and appreciation.

