  Amritsar
  Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women
Campus notes

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women

Pushpinder Walia with the citation at BBK DAV College for Women in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The National Edu Trust of India, an organisation registered under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, has conferred the prestigious award of honour for ‘best principal’ on Pushpinder Walia, principal at BBK DAV College for Women. This accolade recognises her contribution towards integrating environmental sustainability with education, ensuring a better future for the coming generations. Samarth Sharma, CEO of the Trust, felicitated and praised the principal for her unwavering commitment to foster environmental awareness among students. Sudarshan Kapoor, chairman of the local committee, also congratulated the principal and commended her efforts, which have earned her this esteemed recognition.

Khalsa College

As part of the MoU signed between Khalsa College and Bajaj Finserv Ltd, the Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, organised the second batch of ‘Certificate Programme on Banking, Finance and Insurance Sector’ (CPBFI). With a view to create employment opportunities in banking, finance and insurance sector, the programme aims to impart practical training and essential skills to students, the programme aims to impart practical training and essential skills to students. This programme is certified by the National Skill Development Corporation, Government of India, according to Principal Mehal Singh. AK Kahlon, Dean and programme director, highlighted the significance of practical knowledge along with theoretical aspects of finance for professional development of the students. She added that the benefits of the programme for students included developing the right attitude, domain knowledge and communication skills to enhance their employability. Kanwaljit explained the benefits and modules of the programme for the students. He introduced the professional trainers deputed for it. Bhupinder Jindal, Ashwani Puri and Gurmeet Kaur Dhaliwal, official trainers at Bajaj Finserv Ltd, also shared important tips with the students regarding new demands of the industry.

Guru Nanak Dev University

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has established a Student Counselling Cell within the university premises. The cell aims to provide assistance and support to candidates seeking admission to various courses being run by the university, ensuring a smooth admission process. According to Prof Palwinder Singh, Dean of Academic Affairs, the registration process for admissions to various courses for the academic session 2024-25 is currently underway, and the counselling will commence shortly. The establishment of this Student Counselling Cell will allow aspiring candidates to seek guidance and address queries that they may have during the admission process. Sandeep Sharma, Professor, Head of Computer Engineering and Technology department, has been appointed as the chairman of this cell. Additionally, Dr Satnam Singh Deol, from the Department of Political Science and Dr Vipan Kumar from the Department of Chemistry will serve as members of the cell.

Kendriya Vidyalaya

The annual conference of Kendriya Vidyalaya principals, Chandigarh region, was held at Hayat Regency, Amritsar. The programme was presided over by Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Chandigarh region. Various officials, including Assistant Commissioner Jugal Kishore, Assistant Commissioner Prakash Chandra Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner RC Sharma and Finance Officer Sukhraj Kaur and principals of 57 Kendriya Vidyalayas of Chandigarh participated in the conference. Many academic as well as upgradation issues, including the annual results are being discussed in the programme. It is being held under the supervision of Subhash Chand, Principal PM Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 (Amritsar) and PL Dhiman, Principal PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 (Amritsar).

