Amritsar: Bhagat Puran Singh School of Special Education, which is being run by All India Pingalwara Society, won several medals and accolades at the 24th Punjab State Special Olympics held in Ludhiana. The school students won 15 gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals in different sports events, including athletics, roller skating and bench press. Dr Inderjit Kaur, Director, All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, said the students have made the school and the city proud.

BBK DAV College for Women

Continuing with the winning streak of the institution, the students of BBK DAV College for Women excelled in the GNDU examinations. BCA Sem-II students—Pritika (82.8 per cent), Siya (81.8 per cent), Keshavi (79.8 per cent), Nandini (78.6 per cent), Taruni (77.3 per cent)—secured the 6th, 8th, 17th, 26th and 38th positions respectively. Bhavya (85.2 per cent) and Ravleen (84.8 per cent) secured the 12th and 17th positions respectively in BCA Semester VI exams. Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students and faculty members for their performance in the exams.

SBS College of Pharmacy

SBS College of Pharmacy, Sohian Kalan, Amritsar, organised a student outreach programme for students and faculty on ‘ViksitBharat@2047’. Special arrangements were made for viewing the live telecast of the Prime Minister’s address. Principal Dr Sachin Saggar said the youth has a huge role in the progress of the country as they are the future leaders. Faculty members have been deputed to talk about the topic and the students were exhorted to actively participate in the programme by submitting their ideas through a feedback mechanism.

Spring Dale Senior School

Spring Dale Senior School organised a two-day personality development camp, as a part of its Experiential Learning Programme for Class IV students, their parents and grandparents. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the camp witnessed an active participation from everyone in the team coordination activities, sports and games. The day started with yoga and meditation, followed by sports, races and competitions like relay race, tug-of-war and obstacle race, etc. The parents participated in activities such as musical chairs competition and needle and thread race, whereas grandparents participated in balance the ball game.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

Shiv Jyoti Public School, under the guidance of Principal Parveen Saili and the school management, organised an inter-house slogan writing competition for classes VI to VIII. A total of 25 students took part in the competition. Angel Sharma bagged the first position, and was followed by Meenal Sharma and Ridhi Pandey. Additional Vice-Principal Mamta Arora acknowledged the efforts of the students and staff members.

Police DAV Public School

A plethora of activities were organised in Police DAV Public School under the ‘Bharat Bhasha Utsav’, ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiatives of CBSE. The event was held to celebrate the contribution of the poet Subramania Bharati. Virtual exchange programmes were organised between Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, and DAV Public School, Bhubaneswa. Five students from each school recited poems in their respective regional languages, Punjabi and Oriya, along with an explanation in Hindi.

