Amritsar: Bhavan students excel in Yogasana

Campus notes

Students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan with medals.



Amritsar: The students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan participated in the National Yogasana Championship held at SGRR University, Dehradun. The students won seven gold and one bronze medal. In the age group of 9 to 12, Kartik and Kavya of Class VI bagged gold medal. In the age group of 12 to 15, Rudhransh, Divansh and Sanyam got the gold medal. Hardik and Kaustubh of 11th standard got gold medal in the age group of 15 to 18. Sanchit bagged bronze in the championship. On splendid achievement of the students, chairman Avinash Mohindru, director-principal Anita Bhalla and vice-principal congratulated the winners, their parents and the teachers.

Freshers’ Fiesta at BBK DAV

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, extended a warm welcome to its new batch of students by organising Freshers’ Fiesta at Urvi Auditorium. The programme was presided over by Principal Pushpinder Walia, and chief guest for the programme was Dr Taunalyn Rutherford, professor and historian at Brigham Young University, USA. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Pushpinder Walia extended a warm welcome to the freshers and honoured the winners of various talent hunt competitions organised by various departments of the college. In her address, she exhorted the students to work on their inner beauty as outer beauty fades away with time. She added that these kind of events celebrate youth and their creativity. She congratulated the Department of Youth Welfare on organising the function, during which more than 100 students were awarded. In her address, Dr Rutherford expressed her delight on how teachers are respected in India, and the wonderful bond between teachers and students. Noor of BFA (Applied Arts) semester-I won the title of Miss Charming, Vaishnavi of +1 Arts got the title of Miss Confident and Arpita of BVoc (Banking and Finance) semester-I was crowned as Miss BBK Elegant-2023.

Spring Dale students shine in tennis

Spring Dale Senior School student Ridhiman Mahajan became the first runners-up during the All-India Tennis Ranking Tournament. Elatedly sharing the information, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, told that Ridhiman won accolades in the Under-14 category. He was awarded with a silver medal for his outstanding performance. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated Ridhiman and his coach for this distinguished achievement.”School is committed to provide and maintain an environment conducive for its budding sportspersons to hone their gaming skills,” said Sharma.

IIM Concludes Faculty Dev programme

The Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, today announced the successful conclusion of its five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on the theme of “Academic Leadership” for the dedicated faculty members of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana. The programme, which was held from August 7 to September 8, brought together 120 esteemed educators from GADVASU to enhance teaching methodologies and foster a culture of academic excellence within the university. The FDP was designed to empower faculty members with the latest pedagogical tools, research insights, and best veterinary and animal science practices. Throughout the five-day programme, faculty members had the opportunity to exchange ideas, share experiences and collaborate on research projects, fostering a spirit of academic camaraderie and intellectual growth.

KBC winner Jaskaran visits DAVC

Youngest winner of KBC Season 15, Jaskaran Singh, said he doesn’t have any secret recipe to share for the stupendous success he has achieved. The 21-year-old is gearing up for his UPSC and in an interactive session held at his alma mater DAV College, Jaskaran said he doesn’t have any mantras for success. “Just work hard and be honest to what you are doing, that’s all. Ups and downs are always there but you should not lose focus on your dreams,” said Jaskaran. While felicitating Jaskaran Singh, college Principal Amardeep Gupta opined that it is a matter of pride for DAV College. “I know self-belief is a much used term but let me confess it was the only thing that helped me get where I am today,” he said.

GNDU students visit Travel Mart

The students of BTTM (Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management) from the Department of Hotel Management and Tourism, GNDU, visited Travel Mart hosted at the Holiday Inn Hotel. The event provided a unique opportunity for young minds to immerse themselves in the world of travel and tourism, fostering a sense of wanderlust and curiosity. The effort aimed to showcase the diverse range of destinations, experiences, and services available to travellers. The participation of students not only encouraged their interest in tourism but also highlighted the importance of nurturing the next generation of travellers and industry professionals.

