Amritsar: Bhavan's SL graduation ceremony

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A graduation ceremony and annual prize distribution event was celebrated on the premises of Bhavan’s SL on Saturday. The chief guest, Dr (Prof) Deepa Kauts (Dean Faculty of Education, GNDU, Amritsar), awarded promotion certificates to students of Class II to VI. Chairman Avinash Mahindru said only academic grooming of the students was not enough in today’s world. He also threw light on how important it was to make children deeply rooted with our culture by inculcating values and ethics in them. Overall, 750 students were given certificates.

Diwali fiesta at Mount Litera

Mount Litera Zee School hosted a Diwali fiesta celebrating traditional art forms, artisanal skills and the spirit of creativity and innovation. The event was inaugurated by Dr Shweta Shenoy Devraj, Head and Dean, Department of Sports Science and Medicine, GNDU. This Diwali extravaganza showcased a number of stalls set up by the students, who exhibited an array of handcrafted items, boasting the uniqueness of the rich heritage of India. The stalls showcased hand-painted earthen lamps, block-printed table runners and napkins, tote bags, cushion covers, and various items such as hoops, platters, bags, etc. flaunting “kalamkari.” What made the fiesta extraordinary was the ‘experiential’ element that reflected in the students making the parents learn about the process of weaving through the use of traditional loom machine. In addition to this, the students also took delight in conducting a workshop on block printing for the parents. “We’re proud of our students who’ve gone the extra mile in making this fiesta “classic” in the real sense by working tirelessly towards the success of the event,” said Manjot Dhillon, Director, MLZS, Amritsar.

World Students’ Day observed

Students of Swarup Rani Government Women’s College observed World Students’ Day. Dr Rajiv Gupta (IAS), DPI (Colleges) Department of Higher Education, Chandigarh, Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, ADPI Harleen Bedi, Deputy DPI Dr Ashwini Bhalla, ADPI JS Brar were the chief guests. College Principal Dr Daljit Kaur said World Students’ Day was dedicated to the birthday of former President of India Dr APJ Abul Kalam. To mark the day, students took out a rally on the college premises. Poems, speeches and poster-making competitions were organised in the memory of Dr Kalam. Saplings were planted by the guests on the college premises.

2 students of MCVP get jobs

The Training and Placement Cell of the DAV College is making every effort in adding glory to the name of the college by getting the students placed in renowned and distinguished multinational companies. TV18 Network, a multinational company, has selected Ishan Sharma and Gagandeep Singh of first year of MAJMC for the role of “Production Assistant” with an average annual package of Rs 3.60 lakh through an online placement drive. College Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated Prof Vikram Sharma, in-charge, Placement and Training Cell, and his team for the placements of final year students during the current session.

Religious event at Khalsa Int’l School

A religious function was organised at Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas under the Khalsa College Governing Council. On the occasion, the school and the students recited path of Jap Ji Sahib, followed by Kirtan, Anand Sahib and prayed for the well-being of all.