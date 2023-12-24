Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Bhavan's SL School organised the 32nd Handicraft Exhibition on December 23. The school band and NCC cadets welcomed chief guest Sushil Kumar Tuli (DEO, Amritsar). Chairman Avinash Mohindru and members of the school management were also present. On the occasion, mats, cushion covers, kitty toys, caps, pen stands, baskets, aquarium, wall hangings, wooden vases, ice cream sticker cases, planting pots, and jute bottles made by the students, on the theme 'colours of nature', were displayed. Students of classes II to V showcased paper bags, baskets, pouches, wall hanging, lanterns, photo frames, bottle nest, wind chimes. Students of classes VI to VIII presented home decoration items such as baskets, pen stands, potli, vegetable-design handkerchiefs, nest hangings, lamps and pots, embroidered handkerchiefs, wall hangings made of bells, decorative plates, cushion covers, and items made from bangles. Students of classers IX and X created eco-friendly bags, aprons and paintings. CCE projects and activities were showcased in the CCE Corner. The students of PD Kumar Memorial Gyandeep (free evening school) demonstrated the creation of bamboo mats, vases, jute purses, crochet cushions, house figures made of icecream sticks and photo frames, etc. Differently abled students from Bhavans-Muskaan Vidyalaya demonstrated their talent by making items such as puja thali, paper towels, etc.

KT Kala hosts painting competition

An on-the-spot painting competition for school students was held by KAUSA Trust at its Kala Museum. A total of 125 students from 15 schools participated in the competition. The students were divided into three categories on the basis of their education level - students from classes VI, VII and VIII comprised the first group, those from classes IX and X comprised the second group and classes XI and XII students were put in the third group. No topic was specified, and the students were asked to give free rein to their imagination and paint whatever they wanted, and this resulted in a diverse range of works of art. The jury - consisting of renowned artist Gurvinder Pal Singh, Manju Kumar Emmanuel and Brajesh Jolly - picked up the winners and presented them cash prizes and medals. Each contestant received participation medals and gifts, while the teachers received certificates of appreciation for their dedication in encouraging the students. Saint Sarangdhar Senior Secondary School principal Dr Rajani Dogra graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Spring Dale Secondary School

Spring Dale Senior Secondary School organised its annual prize distribution function, Zenith. Gauresh Mohindroo secured the fourth position in Class VI and Pranav Mohindroo secured the third position in Class IV. They received medals and certificates for academic excellence from Garima Singh, Income Tax Commissioner (Audit), Chandigarh, school director Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, and principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma.